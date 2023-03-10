Algert Global LLC Invests $3.79 Million in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.19% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after buying an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 530,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after buying an additional 389,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $522,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $522,991.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,420 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.9 %

ELF stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ELF. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

