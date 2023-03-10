Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.56.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

