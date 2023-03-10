Algert Global LLC Cuts Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.13% of Allison Transmission worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 13.0% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 122,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,606 shares of company stock worth $2,209,131. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

