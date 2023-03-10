Algert Global LLC Buys 38,640 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.10% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,457,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $60.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

