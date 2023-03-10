Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.10% of Mueller Industries worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 131.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,408,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,666 shares of company stock worth $4,275,639 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Stories

