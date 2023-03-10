Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,438 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.09% of Denbury worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in Denbury by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Denbury by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DEN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Denbury Price Performance

NYSE DEN opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.76. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.63.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Denbury’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.