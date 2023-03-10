Algert Global LLC Acquires 7,836 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

INSP stock opened at $243.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.99. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $282.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,441,298 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

