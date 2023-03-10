Algert Global LLC Acquires 7,735 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

