Algert Global LLC Acquires 67,366 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,366 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Flex by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLEX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.