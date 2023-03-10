Algert Global LLC Acquires 1,559 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.13% of Graham worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Graham by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.8% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graham

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graham Stock Down 2.4 %

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

NYSE GHC opened at $607.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $636.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $608.41. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $525.58 and a one year high of $681.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

