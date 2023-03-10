Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,395 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

