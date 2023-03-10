Alan Richard May Sells 703,226 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 390,816 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

