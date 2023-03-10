Alan Richard May Sells 703,226 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance
NYSE HPE opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 390,816 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.