Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $6,782,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,833,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,179,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,111,250.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $23,842,500.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $119.84 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

