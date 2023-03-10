Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Down 5.2%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.07 and last traded at $82.79. 90,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 157,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGYS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 201.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,746.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $272,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,746.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,671 shares of company stock worth $3,305,501. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Agilysys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.