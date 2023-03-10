Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Down 5.2%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.07 and last traded at $82.79. 90,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 157,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on AGYS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.
Agilysys Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 201.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Agilysys news, CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,746.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $272,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,746.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,671 shares of company stock worth $3,305,501. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Agilysys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
