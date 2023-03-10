Advent Capital Management DE Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advent Capital Management DE trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Advent Capital Management DE’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after buying an additional 1,498,720 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.60. 1,676,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256,995. The company has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

