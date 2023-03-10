Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.64

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.64 and traded as high as $18.71. Adecco Group shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 6,839 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecco Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Adecco Group AG operates as a talent advisory and solutions company. It provides human capital solutions including flexible placement, permanent placement, career transition, outsourcing, consulting, training, up-/re-skilling, and other services. It operates through the following geographical segments: France; Adecco Northern Europe; Adecco DACH; Adecco Southern Europe & EEMENA; Adecco Americas; Adecco APAC; LHH (Talent Solutions); and Modis.

