ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the February 13th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,788. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.