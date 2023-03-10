ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the February 13th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,788. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.
