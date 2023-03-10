Adam K. Peterson Purchases 12,000 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) Director Adam K. Peterson bought 12,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,439,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,758,333.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NICK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.14. 1,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,561. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 28.88 and a current ratio of 28.88. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

