Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Impinj by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth $206,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.47. 208,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,427. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.52, a P/E/G ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 2.25. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average of $109.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $33,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,794.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 39,928 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.37 per share, with a total value of $4,925,917.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,776,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,514,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,794.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and sold 65,516 shares worth $8,172,645. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

