Adalta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX)

Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. PhenixFIN accounts for about 2.8% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.10% of PhenixFIN worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PhenixFIN by 243.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Howard Amster acquired 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $463,532.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $447,876. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PhenixFIN news, Director Howard Amster bought 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $463,532.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,876. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Lorber bought 5,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $225,228.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,936.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,820 shares of company stock valued at $826,747. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PhenixFIN Stock Up 1.3 %

PFX stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. 2,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. PhenixFIN Co. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a market cap of $81.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.19.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. PhenixFIN had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PhenixFIN Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PhenixFIN Profile

(Get Rating)

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.