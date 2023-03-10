Adalta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,688. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

