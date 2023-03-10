Adalta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Airgain worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

AIRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Airgain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

AIRG stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. 28,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,140. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $60.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.04. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

