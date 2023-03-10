Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 200 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for 0.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $42,750,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,472,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

TRV stock traded up $3.25 on Friday, reaching $177.17. 986,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,933. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

