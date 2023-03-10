Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $12.75 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,757 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.8% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.60. 5,458,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,847,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.