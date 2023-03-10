Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 37.3% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 35,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,116. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

