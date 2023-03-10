ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

ABM stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.