Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AOD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 218,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,599. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 45.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period.

