AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Raised by WA Asset Management LLC

WA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 572.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,815,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,271. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $264.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

