Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $170.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,971 shares of company stock worth $1,434,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

