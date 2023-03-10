AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $135.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.25.

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Longbow Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $23.10 on Friday. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

