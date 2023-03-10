AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $135.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.25.
ELUXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Longbow Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $23.10 on Friday. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
