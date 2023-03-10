Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Loop Capital

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Price Performance

NYSE:AAN opened at $11.51 on Monday. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $352.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $8,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.