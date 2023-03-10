AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells $148,856.41 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAONGet Rating) VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.54. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.78.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AAON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in AAON by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

See Also

