a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group cut a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

Shares of AKA opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $171.33 million, a PE ratio of -66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

About a.k.a. Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.