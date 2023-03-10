a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group cut a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.
Shares of AKA opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $171.33 million, a PE ratio of -66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
