89bio’s (ETNB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $645.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.73. 89bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in 89bio by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,741 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,931 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,043,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter worth about $5,729,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 706,686 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

