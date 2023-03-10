64,700 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,039.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,145,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

