59,265 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 59,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 139.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 29,378 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amedisys

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amedisys Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on AMED. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

AMED stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.55. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $179.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Further Reading

