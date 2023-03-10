51,978 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of SiteOne Landscape Supply as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.6 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.85. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.