51,978 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of SiteOne Landscape Supply as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.6 %
SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.85. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.70.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.