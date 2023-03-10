51,978 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.70.

NYSE SITE opened at $143.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $184.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

