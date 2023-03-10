441,205 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 441,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENLC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $120,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $11.30 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

