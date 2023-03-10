404,500 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 404,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,062,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Horizon Therapeutics Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.90. The stock had a trading volume of 357,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,284. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

