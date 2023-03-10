3,919 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $473.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

