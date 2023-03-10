3,800 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

