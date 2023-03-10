25,500 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after buying an additional 1,292,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after buying an additional 2,315,790 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,878,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,981,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,008,000 after acquiring an additional 200,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Mizuho reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

