1,920 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Boit C F David

Boit C F David acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,592,000 after acquiring an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $477.89. 200,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.03 and its 200 day moving average is $456.15.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

