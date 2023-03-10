190,983 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WBD shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,495,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,279,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

