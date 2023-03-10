178,043 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 178,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.27% of Cars.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Cars.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CARS opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $321,767.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,053,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $321,767.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,828 shares in the company, valued at $763,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,895 shares of company stock worth $1,282,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

