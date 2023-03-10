13,000 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Boit C F David

Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,600. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also

