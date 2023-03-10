10,543 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,543 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 290,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,205,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,784,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

ONB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. 714,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

