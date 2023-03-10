0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $95,418.63 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00421008 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,746.42 or 0.28457387 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin’s launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.