Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Trading Up 10%

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 35,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 195,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Zimtu Capital Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 26.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Zimtu Capital



Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

